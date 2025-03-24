Another Trans Vandalizes a Tesla Property

Fox 32 reported that a Buffalo Grove woman, Erin L. White, has been charged with vandalizing a Tesla service center and ordered to stay away from all Tesla properties during her pre-trial release.

White was arrested on March 14 after being accused of felony criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at the Tesla Sales, Service, and Delivery Center in Buffalo Grove.

White is actually a 6’2” biological man claiming he’s a trans.

A trans leftist in Buffalo Grove, Ill. was arrested on March 14 for allegedly attacking a newly constructed Tesla service center near Chicago. Erin L. White, 27, has been charged with felony criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. White is at least the third known… pic.twitter.com/8qf1ccOj2q — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 19, 2025

As the third or fourth trans, we might be seeing a pattern.

She/They” is accused of spray painting “F*ck Elon Musk” and “Trans Rights are Human Rights.”

No one is trying to take away trans rights. Tesla just wants to sell nice EV cars.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email