Another Trans Vandalizes a Tesla Property

By
M Dowling
-
0
27

Fox 32 reported that a Buffalo Grove woman, Erin L. White, has been charged with vandalizing a Tesla service center and ordered to stay away from all Tesla properties during her pre-trial release.

White was arrested on March 14 after being accused of felony criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at the Tesla Sales, Service, and Delivery Center in Buffalo Grove.

White is actually a 6’2” biological man claiming he’s a trans.

As the third or fourth trans, we might be seeing a pattern.

She/They” is accused of spray painting “F*ck Elon Musk” and “Trans Rights are Human Rights.”

No one is trying to take away trans rights. Tesla just wants to sell nice EV cars.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments