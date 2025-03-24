WEF Calls for a New World Order with European Values, Not US Values

“A New World Order With European Values.” Emblazoned across banners and signs, those words met the participants at this week’s meeting of the World Forum in Berlin, Jonathan Turley wrote in The Hill.

You Will Be Assimilated

The elites who meet at the forum are deeply concerned about too much free speech and populism, defined by them as the involvement of the regular people.

Turley writes:

As one of the few speakers at the forum who was calling for greater protections for free speech, I found it a chilling message. Even putting aside the implications of the New World Order, the idea of building a world on today’s European values is chilling for free speech.

Free speech is in a free fall in Europe, with ever-expanding speech regulations and criminal prosecutions — including for having “toxic ideologies.”

They want a one world order, but they don’t have a “Charlemagne. More importantly, it lacks public support.”

Turley writes:

The message was clear. The new world order would be based on European, not American, values. To rally the faithful to the cause, the organizers called upon two of the patron saints of the global elite: Bill and Hillary Clinton. President Clinton was even given an award as “leader of the century.”

The Clintons were clearly in their element. Speaker after speaker denounced Trump and the rise of what they called “autocrats” and “oligarchs.” The irony was crushing. The European Union is based on the oligarchy of a ruling elite. The World Forum even took time to celebrate billionaires from Bill Gates to George Soros for funding “open societies” and greater transnational powers.

We don’t share enough of the same values.

Vance just gave another strong statement to the Europeans. "You do not have shared values if you're jailing people for saying we should close down our border. You don't have shared values if you cancel elections because you don't like the result. And that happened in Romania.… pic.twitter.com/IshA1Fvpab — George (@BehizyTweets) February 20, 2025

Amazing. They are the authoritarians! They want to make the world in their image and likeness. What could go wrong?

So, is this why King Charles invited the US to become a member of the Commonwealth, the very one we fought in 1776?

