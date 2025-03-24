Incendiary Devices Found in North Austin Tesla

Devices that were deemed “incendiary” by Austin Police were found at the northwest Austin Tesla showroom on Monday morning, police said.

Officers were called just after 8 a.m. to the dealership at 12845 N. US 183 Highway Service Road northbound after receiving a report of found or abandoned hazardous items.

At the scene, police located suspicious devices and requested assistance from the bomb squad.

The devices were “determined to be incendiary” and were taken by police without incident, APD said.

We imagine they have video footage of the perp(s), and Pam Bondi needs to charge the criminal(s) with domestic terrorism.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email