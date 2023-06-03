Another Twitter Executive Bites the Dust

By
M Dowling
-
0
31

The Wall Street Journal reported that A.J. Brown, Twitter’s head of brand safety and ad quality, is no longer at the company. Ella Irwin, the head of Twitter’s trust and safety department, abruptly resigned Thursday afternoon. It was after they tried to stop The Daily Wire film.

Elon Musk confirmed it was “director [sic directly] related.

These two tried to stop the airing of “What Is a Woman” and called it hate speech. If you watched it, you know it’s not.

After Elon Musk announced that instances of misgendering in the movie do not violate any rules, the Twitter executives overruled him and restricted the film with the hate speech label.

The madness must stop. This is a start!

THIS IS NOT SATIRE

Then there is this Civil Rights Attorney who says it’s illegal to misgender! Almost anything can be illegal, he says. Fascist much?
https://twitter.com/joshuaerlich/status/1664769140702212097?s=46&t=aUi07AZoPqR7p8bj-gm7eg


