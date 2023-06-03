Another Twitter Executive Bites the Dust

The Wall Street Journal reported that A.J. Brown, Twitter’s head of brand safety and ad quality, is no longer at the company. Ella Irwin, the head of Twitter’s trust and safety department, abruptly resigned Thursday afternoon. It was after they tried to stop The Daily Wire film.

Elon Musk confirmed it was “director [sic directly] related.

These two tried to stop the airing of “What Is a Woman” and called it hate speech. If you watched it, you know it’s not.

After Elon Musk announced that instances of misgendering in the movie do not violate any rules, the Twitter executives overruled him and restricted the film with the hate speech label.

The madness must stop. This is a start!

After many calculations and a few bar graphs, I believe he meant “directly related” https://t.co/SozSB82mlT — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 2, 2023

I mean imagine a lion flopping around on the plains going “I don’t know what a lioness is” or “I decided to be more open about the definition of what a lioness is.” No, I’m pretty sure another lion would kill him ASAP and take all the lionesses for himself. — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 3, 2023

Damning Leak Reveals Matt Walsh Knew What A Woman Was This Whole Time https://t.co/51mPTVqnOS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 2, 2023

Matt Walsh’s Family Asks If One Night This Year They Can Watch Something Besides ‘What Is A Woman?’ https://t.co/SHyhjB9zAv pic.twitter.com/HlXlMxu8DH — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 2, 2023

THIS IS NOT SATIRE

Then there is this Civil Rights Attorney who says it’s illegal to misgender! Almost anything can be illegal, he says. Fascist much?

https://twitter.com/joshuaerlich/status/1664769140702212097?s=46&t=aUi07AZoPqR7p8bj-gm7eg

