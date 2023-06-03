Equal Rights Group Sues California Over Racist Programs

According to a press release issued by the group, the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation (CFER) has filed a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco and other government entities over guaranteed income programs that discriminate based on race.

The lawsuit challenges the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Unified School District, the University of California San Francisco, and the California Health and Human Services Agency over four government programs that provide routine basic income payments to individuals based on race. CFER argues that such preferential treatment on the basis of race violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and California’s state constitution.

They warned them that they would sue but didn’t get a response, and there was no effort to rectify the programs.

It is illegal. The US and the California Constitution don’t allow it.

“But these entities ignore the law and offer race-preferential programs under the disguise of equity. We are proud to participate in this historic legal challenge to safeguard equal treatment as the lead plaintiff.”

The four guaranteed-income programs the CFER is challenging include:

The Abundant Birth Project (APB) provides unconditional cash supplements (up to $1,000) to Black and Pacific Islander mothers as a strategy to reduce preterm birth and improve economic outcomes for our communities. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT), which provides low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, up to 18 months, with priority given to Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC) applicants. The Guaranteed Income Pilot for Artists (GIPA), which provides 190 artists of particular races and gender expressions monthly payments of $1,000 for up to 18 months. The Black Economic Equity Movement (BEEM), which selects 300 Black young adults ages 18 to 24 to receive $500 per month for one year.

Now they should think about going after Joe Biden. He has systemic racial preferences throughout the government. He’s buying their votes in perpetuity. The Left is attempting to replace equal rights with Marxist equity. It’s not only the government. It’s happening in education, in board rooms, and elsewhere.

