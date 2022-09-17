Another Week, Another $600M in Military Equipment to Ukraine

The Biden administration has just announced yet another new military equipment package for Ukraine worth $600 million, bringing the total US military aid pledged since the start of the conflict to $15.1 billion. That’s just military aid. We also send humanitarian aid and funds to our executive agencies.

The White House said it was the 21st time the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine.

This is on the heels of a nearly $2.9 billion infusion of aid and financing support announced last week and more than $3 billion in late August.

Biden is taking arms directly from US military stockpiles for use by foreign allied forces. This is as he also drains our emergency oil reserves, so gas prices come down temporarily – until the election.

As for the newly approved $600 million package, the package includes the following according to a Department of Defense list:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

36,000 105mm artillery rounds

1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds

Four counter-artillery radars

Four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems

Mine clearing equipment

Claymore anti-personnel munitions

Demolition munitions and equipment

Small arms and ammunition

Night vision devices, cold weather gear, and other field equipment

Ukraine’s President Zelensky goes directly to Congress and arms dealers with his requests. Ukraine does appear to be our 51st state.

