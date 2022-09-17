Jean-Pierre Says Republican Governors Are “Smugglers”

KJP, a very inaccurate press secretary, characterized the flying of illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard — a progressive paradise — as human smuggling. Gov. De Santis did notify authorities, as did Governor Abbott. Although KJP said, they didn’t. According to KJP, you’re a smuggler if you send people coming illegally to a progressive paradise. Meanwhile, thousands come in daily to border towns, making Joe Biden a smuggler.

She thinks they were trafficked.

Watch:

It was all done for love, and love is love. People of the Vineyard should have given them jobs, and housing like the border towns are required to do.

Let’s not forget that Joe Biden smuggles illegal aliens into towns and cities in every state of the Union in the middle of the night.

It wasn’t just KJP. Hillary Clinton today agreed with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending 50 undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is “literally human trafficking.”

NO, WRONG

Professor Jonathan Turley, noting that trafficking is a serious crime, said, that it is not trafficking to send migrants to other regions.

“This is not a program designed to put people in “peonage” under 18 U.S.C. 1581. Under 22 U.S.C. § 7102(11), prosecutions are based on “sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age” and “the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery,” Turley said. None of that applies.

On the other hand, Joe Biden and Democrats work hand-in-hand with cartels and the UN to “traffick” people into the country. Many end up dead, raped, or in the hands of sex traffickers. Democrats don’t care about trafficking.

Left-wing media is comparing transporting foreigners illegally to trash. They are not trash. Many are desperate people, and some are criminals and terrorists.

