Anthony Fauci 7 Minute PBS Clips Goes Viral

A new PBS network series of “American Masters” was recently dropped featuring a profile of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The PBS “Masters” series is usually associated with artists, performers, and the cultural scene. This segment offers a look at Dr. Anthony Fauci as a scientist, doctor, and government official who has been at the center of public health policy for decades. He was also the highest-paid civil servant in the world! PBS was allowed by Fauci to follow him since 2021 for the program, which aired on March 21.

One short 7-minute segment in the two-hour program is going viral around where some of the poorest people of Washington, D.C,. call out Fauci and his vaccine as neither safe nor effective. In that segment, Dr. Anthony Fauci and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are seen touring some of the poorest people of the city, where people were known to be largely unvaccinated at the time. The two, shown mostly maskless, were then subjected to intense scrutiny from a black man who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they went door-to-door in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood to promote the vaccine in 2021.

“Dr. Fauci visits D.C. to battle vaccine hesitancy” – PBS (Spelling error in the clip credited to PBS)

In the clip from the program titled “Dr. Fauci visits D.C. to battle vaccine hesitancy,” Fauci and Bowser are shown in June 2021 walking the streets of Ward 8 of Anacostia in southeast D.C. – a historically African-American neighborhood that Fauci called “disenfranchised” with low vaccination levels. At that time, Fauci was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

One man challenged the renowned doctor and the Democratic mayor by saying, “the people in America are not settled with the information that’s been given to us right now.” He also questioned why the government was paying people to get vaccinated as well as the fact vaccines take years of research and development before public dissemination and these vaccines were developed almost overnight.

Fauci helped shape the federal government’s response to the AIDS crisis during the Reagan administration and can tick off any number of public health emergencies, from bird flu to SARS to Ebola that he had dealt with over the past four decades. Few realized at the time he had a direct hand in both the development of the virus as well as proposed cures.

Dr. Fauci became best known after the COVID-19 contagion swept the globe as a supposed pandemic, claiming more than a million lives in the US alone. PBS seemingly tries to deflect some of the negativity and lack of credibility of Fauci as he has been scrutinized by Senator Rand Paul (R–KY), who is also an American physician himself.

PBS writers claim some in both politics and the media made Fauci a convenient scapegoat for lockdown-related frustrations and spread lies that have put the life of the doctor and his family in danger. They neglect the fact that masks have now been proven in multiple studies to not work, the lockdowns did not work and, in fact, led our school children to fall behind as much as one full year. And the vaccines are not really vaccines according to the traditional definition of a vaccine where it originates from the actual living or dead cells of the virus itself.

Two other important issues not addressed by PBS are the decimated small business sector of our economy and threats to doctors and scientists. They were threatened with censure or revocation of their licenses if they did not follow the “Fauci Protocol.”

One portion of the video shows Fauci walking on a public street with his bodyguards following close behind on both foot and in a black SUV.

The two partisan Democrats walking the streets of D.C. are heard in conversation slamming Republican-led states such as Florida and South Dakota which addressed the Covid-19 pandemic contrary to Fauci.

At one point, D.C. Mayor Bowser asks Fauci, “What are we going to do about those other states?” referring to states that refused to mandate the vaccine.

“Oh my God, they’re going to keep the outbreak smoldering in the country,” Fauci replied.

“It’s so crazy. I mean, they’re not doing it because they say they don’t want to do it. They’re Republicans. They don’t like to be told what to do. And we got to break that, unpack that,” he said.

Fox News reported that according to vaccination data available on Bowser’s website they found, there have been at least 60,000 breakthrough COVID cases in her city alone. Breakthrough was another Anthony Fauci code term for “vaccine didn’t work,” similar to his term “super spreader event,” whereby people were not permitted to attend large gatherings in sporting events and concerts. Fauci remained oddly silent, though, during the BLM riots of the summer of 2020 without explanation.

An almost two hour documentary may be seen in its entirety here.

OPINION:

Two deep thoughts hit me while watching this to the point of almost making me cry.

Americans, no matter their race or socioeconomic status in life, largely think alike and I find that to be so deeply patriotic and interesting. While I have never been a racist, a black man in this D.C. black, low-income neighborhood calls out Fauci and Bowser publically. I assume he most probably has less education than myself, and yet I found him to do a better job addressing the two of them than I ever could. My hat is off to this young man who appears in the 4:52 portion of the 7-minute short clip going viral.

One of the points this man makes is equivalent to: If the vaccine is so good, why do you have to pay us to take it? This happens at the 6:16 minute mark of the 7-minute video. This is pretty astute and hysterical since at the 1.32-minute mark of the 7-minute video you see a compact car in the background with a sign on the top of it reading “WIN ME”. This was a lottery of a new vehicle for all of those getting vaccinated that day.

