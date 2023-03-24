A Mole Named “One-Eye” Tipped Off Hunter to China Probes – Not Satire

By
M Dowling
-
2
15

A mole, named “One-eye,” tipped off Hunter Biden if the DOJ launched any probes into the China government.

Allegedly, Hunter Biden had an FBI mole named “One-Eye” who tipped off his Chinese business partners that they were under investigation, according to an Israeli energy expert arrested in Cyprus last month for gun running.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the explosive claims by Dr. Gal Luft, 56, a former Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel with deep intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing, who says he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden family and FBI corruption — details he told the Department of Justice in 2019, which he says it ignored.


John Vieira
John Vieira
2 minutes ago

The corrupt MSM/social media ‘follows orders’…

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
24 minutes ago

With all the smoke, do you think it is a least a little possible that there is corruption in the FBI?
Sorry, bad joke!

