Anti-American Omar sells vulgar T-shirts

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is selling T-shirts with a vulgar slogan that appears to be an anti-President Trump message.

She’s very trashy, and anti-American.

During a recent podcast appearance, when asked about why she thought residents still voted Democratic, Omar said Trump “effed around and found out, I guess.”

Do Muslims think this is appropriate?

Ilhan Omar selling T-shirts stating, ‘F*** around and find out,’ an apparent dig at Trump https://t.co/SvGynxF1aE — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) December 9, 2020

Watch:

Preach it ⁦brother⁩! ⁦@DineshDSouza⁩ points out the hypocrisy of ⁦@AOC⁩ railing against capitalism while selling $58 T-shirts & ⁦@Ilhan⁩ ⁦⁦@IlhanMN⁩ playing the victim yet involved in numerous campaign finance rackets & family kickbacks. pic.twitter.com/Jf1MSKwRv7 — Jim Williams 🇺🇸🔔🇺🇸 (@southernwayjim) December 7, 2020