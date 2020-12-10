Anti-American Omar sells vulgar T-shirts

By
M. Dowling
-
0

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is selling T-shirts with a vulgar slogan that appears to be an anti-President Trump message.

She’s very trashy, and anti-American.

During a recent podcast appearance, when asked about why she thought residents still voted Democratic, Omar said Trump “effed around and found out, I guess.”

Do Muslims think this is appropriate?

Watch:

