Anti-American Omar sells vulgar T-shirts

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is selling T-shirts with a vulgar slogan that appears to be an anti-President Trump message.
She’s very trashy, and anti-American.
During a recent podcast appearance, when asked about why she thought residents still voted Democratic, Omar said Trump “effed around and found out, I guess.”
Do Muslims think this is appropriate?
Ilhan Omar selling T-shirts stating, ‘F*** around and find out,’ an apparent dig at Trump https://t.co/SvGynxF1aE
— Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) December 9, 2020
Watch:
Preach it brother!
@DineshDSouza points out the hypocrisy of @AOC railing against capitalism while selling $58 T-shirts & @Ilhan @IlhanMN playing the victim yet involved in numerous campaign finance rackets & family kickbacks. pic.twitter.com/Jf1MSKwRv7
— Jim Williams 🇺🇸🔔🇺🇸 (@southernwayjim) December 7, 2020