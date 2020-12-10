VA school board erases Thomas Jefferson and George Mason from history

The leftist Falls Church, Virginia School Board voted unanimously last night to erase two Virginia-born founding fathers’ names from the city’s public schools, NBC News 4 reported. They will rename George Mason High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary in the name of equity and fighting slavery.

“After deep and careful consideration of everything I’ve heard and read, I conclude that renaming both schools is in the best interest of our students and a necessary part of our equity work,” School Board Chair Greg Anderson said.

The community polling shows that Falls Church residents oppose the name change by an over 2 to 1 margin.

These petty despots don’t care what the people think.

“I considered the survey results and the community discussion that followed, and I revisited our public hearings,” Anderson said of the poll results. “…I conclude that the public is split,” he went on to say, despite just a quarter of poll respondents endorsing the name changes.

Nearly 3,500 former and current students, parents, and staff filled out a voluntary survey on the issue in October. Overall, 56% of the respondents said “no” when asked if the names should change, according to the school board.

The school board blathered about “marginalized children” feeling “uncomfortable” over “systemic racism.”

This is literally insane.

It’s a direct assault on our Founding and our history. They are erasing all that made this country great so that they can fill the vacuum with neo-communism. Who will our new heroes be?