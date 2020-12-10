Swalwell says Pelosi, Schiff knew about his Chinese friend

Former acting DNI Ric Grenell spoke with Jordan Sekulow on Tuesday about the Eric Swalwell spy scandal. He noted that Swalwell implicated Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, saying they knew.

Grenell called for a full investigation and transparency.

It’s a mystery why no one asks about Dianne Feinstein and her spy of twenty years. Feinstein and her husband made a lot of money off the Chinese Communists. She too, like Swalwell, sat on the intelligence committee, he in the House, she in the Senate.

Watch:



As Mr. Grenell states, we should know if Swalwell was beefing up the Russian threat to distract from the real threat — Chinese communists.