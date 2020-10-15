Anti-Catholic Feinstein caught on hot mic complaining about ACB’s religion

Senator Dianne Feinstein was caught on hot mic complaining about Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic religion.

It’s unconstitutional to hold SCOTUS nominees to a religious test.

In September 2017, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein led the attacks on Catholic Judge Amy Barrett saying, “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois accused Judge Barrett of being an “Orthodox Catholic” – a term used to smear observant Catholics. There is no such thing as an Orthodox Catholic.

Democrats don’t believe in freedom of religion for those appointed to public office.

In July of last year, Democrats objected to the appointment of Judge Brian Buescher over his membership in the Knights of Columbus.

Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) suggested that Buescher’s Catholic beliefs were a concern because they would lead him to rule against the right to abortion. Both senators insinuated that his membership in the Knights of Columbus might disqualify him entirely from serving as a judge.

He was appointed despite them.

On Thursday Senator Feinstein was caught on hot mic again disparaging Amy Coney Barrett’s religion.

Senator Feinstein did not know the video was off when she said, “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.”

That is very offensive.

Watch:

📽️ Sen. Feinstein hot mic talking about Judge Amy Coney Barrett: “She’s been pro-life for a long time. So I suspect with her, it is deeply personal and comes with her religion.” pic.twitter.com/5dUBhHLQsn — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 15, 2020