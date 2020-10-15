President Trump nominated for the 4th time for a Nobel Peace Prize

President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a fourth time, for his “endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace … as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country.”

Laura Huhtasaari, a Finnish Parliament member, hailed Trump’s efforts to ‘build peace in the world’ and called for him to receive the honor.

Laura Huhtasaari, an MEP and a member of the right-wing Finns Party, wrote to the Nobel Committee to nominate Trump for the 2021 prize “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country.”

