Anti-cop prosecutor, litigious McCloskeys, and Rudy Giuliani

The BLM group that marched through the McCloskey’s property earlier this month were radical and a little crazy. They threatened the McCloskeys who were waving a rifle and a non-working handgun, protecting their property.

KIM GARDNER

The Circuit Court prosecutor is a Soros-funded radical who wants to prosecute them. She served them with a warrant to confiscate their guns.

Kim Gardner has a history of being anti-cop and pro-criminal. She has an exclusion list of police from whom she will not accept a case to prosecute and won’t tell the officers why other than to say she questions their veracity.

She tried to get police in trouble in January for allegedly holding her for 15 minutes at a traffic stop after she was stopped because her lights were out. Surveillance video showed otherwise.

Gardner is accused of having stood in the way of a grand jury probe.

She has let rioters and looters out of jail — every single one of them.

MCCLOSKEY COUPLE ARE IN CONFLICT A LOT

On the other hand, to be fair, the McCloskeys appear to have sued a lot of people, especially when it concerns private property. Their neighbors don’t seem to like them because of their lawsuits.

They are both personal attorneys.

St. Louis Today reports, “…the McCloskeys are almost always in conflict with others, typically over control of private property, what people can do on that property, and whose job it is to make sure they do it.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that the DAs put in with Soros money are extreme far-left radicals.

Also, the BLM keeps going back to taunt the McCloskeys but the police said they can’t help them.

RUDY MAKES NOTE OF THE SOROS DISTRICT ATTORNEYS

Rudy Giuliani noted on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo earlier today, “Look at the DAs we have now. We have Soros-elected anarchist DAs. They’re not there to prosecute the law. They’re there to undermine the law. He put them there. Why would Soros pay for DAs other than to undermine our government. He got people elected who released criminals, don’t prosecute cases. In Philadelphia they won’t even bring a case to the DA, he’s so anti-police, pro-criminal. For five years Soros has been funding these and nobody paid attention but he had a reason. It’s to undermine our government…”

It seems like a lot of odd people ran into each other that fateful day in St. Louis.

