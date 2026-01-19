Anti-ICE Radicals Face Prosecution for Storming a Church

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said today that the anti-ICE protesters who invaded the church yesterday committed a crime. They will be prosecuted using the FACE Act.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche: “It’s a crime — and so they will face a jury. If they’re convicted, they will go to prison… every single American should be enraged and heartbroken at what happened yesterday in that church. pic.twitter.com/eRIgd7jJu2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 19, 2026

Don Lemon Could Face Charges

Deputy AG Todd Blanche confirms Don Lemon does not have a “get out of jail free card” allowing him to storm a church with leftists because he claims to be a “journalist.”

“No, the freedom of the press extends to a lot of different areas. It does NOT extend to somebody just trespassing and being embedded with a group of rioters and being part of the group that storms inside of a church!”

“So, as our assistant attorney general said yesterday, we are absolutely investigating that conduct. And the fact that that man, that Mr. Lemon, thought that that was a good idea to do that, and then to race away from it, saying it was freedom of the press. Well, we’ll see!”

🚨 JUST IN: Deputy AG Todd Blanche confirms Don Lemon does NOT have a “get out of jail free card” allowing him to storm a church with leftists because he claims to be a “journalist” Bring charges against him! “No, the freedom of the press extends to a lot of different areas. It… pic.twitter.com/pBHzvw7HRZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 19, 2026

They Face Prison Time

Blanche confirms they will look at prison time for these criminals. “They’d face a jury. If they’re convicted, they will go to prison.”

“The FACE Act has been abused by administrations over the years. But when you look at what happened yesterday, you know why that law was passed, and we’re going to use it for the reasons that it was meant to be used for, which is to stop this type of conduct!”

“And again, every single American should be enraged and heartbroken at what happened yesterday in that church.”

“People going to worship, and they are stormed by anti-law enforcement, anti-Christian rioters. And the response that you get from city leaders, today the governor just throws his hands up and says, ‘oh, I’ve always said you should peacefully protest.’ That is just completely made up.”

“You can listen to what that man has been saying for the past three weeks. He has not been encouraging people to peacefully protest. He’s been encouraging people to do exactly what they did.” “And what happened yesterday is a consequence of the governor’s words, period.”

🚨 BREAKING: Deputy AG Todd Blanche confirms PRISON TIME is being aggressively pursued for the leftists who intimidated Christians in Minneapolis GOOD! Lock them up! “They’d face a jury. If they’re convicted, they will go to PRISON!” “The FACE Act has been abused by… pic.twitter.com/McpLyv0nGe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 19, 2026

