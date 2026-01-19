Don Lemon Could Be Charged Under the Klu Klux Klan Act

Don Lemon decided to insult the innocent church members he terrorized during a service yesterday. He doesn’t like the idea that they were upset that he stormed their church. He claimed that “They’re entitled, white supremacists.”

Due to his actions on Sunday, he might face charges under the Klu Klux Klan Act.

How ironic. After attacking innocent people as white supremacists and expressing his hatred of white people, he might be charged under the KKK Act.

HARMEET DHILLON: “The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes. It’s a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire [to do] this, the Klan Act can be used.” “Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time.”

BREAKING: DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act. The KKK Act makes it illegal to threaten, hurt, or intimidate people to prevent them from exercising their God-given rights.

There is evidence that Don Lemon lied to the DoJ as well.

After the DOJ launched an investigation into his involvement with anti-ICE activists who stormed a Minneapolis church, he denied knowing what was going to take place. However, he appears to have known the exact address and knew that they were going to disrupt the church service.

Radical organizer William Kelly is calling for Pam Bondi to come get him. He should get what he wished for.