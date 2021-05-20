Anti-Israel group attacks Jews, police arrest one Jewish man



















Anti-Israel people got into a brawl with some Jewish people in the upper East Side of Manhattan. Some reports say the pro-Hamas/Palestinians attacked the Jews. The police managed to arrest one Jewish man. Okay, so, why?

The man arrested is the man first attacked at the beginning of the clip.

It is a short clip and can’t tell the whole story so we reserve judgment on the arrest.

Anyone have additional information?

Watch:

Jews being attacked on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Can’t say I didn’t see this coming 😞 @jews_of_ny pic.twitter.com/s3mqaqR7Fj — Michal Divon מיכל דיבון ميخال ديفون (@michaldivon) May 19, 2021

Related

















