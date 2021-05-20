Anti-Israel group attacks Jews, police arrest one Jewish man

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Anti-Israel people got into a brawl with some Jewish people in the upper East Side of Manhattan. Some reports say the pro-Hamas/Palestinians attacked the Jews. The police managed to arrest one Jewish man. Okay, so, why?

The man arrested is the man first attacked at the beginning of the clip.

It is a short clip and can’t tell the whole story so we reserve judgment on the arrest.

Anyone have additional information?

Watch:


