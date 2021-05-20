Crazy ole Bernie demands halt to weapons sale to Israel



















Crazy ole — bad Jew — Bernie is actively spewing Hamas propaganda and now wants to make sure Israel doesn’t have the firepower to defend itself. He introduced a resolution in the Senate on Thursday to block the US sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate,” the Senate Budget Committee chairman said in a statement.

“I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”

Hamas fired over 4,000 missiles into Israel from facilities housing women and children. Over a thousand of their missiles never reached Israel and exploded in Gaza, killing their own people. Bernie won’t mention that.

Congress was notified on May 5 that the Biden administration had approved the arms sale and that lawmakers would be given a deadline of May 20 to file a resolution objecting.

On Wednesday, a group of House Democrats led by Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a political ally of Sanders and a fellow progressive, introduced a similar measure to halt the sale.

In addition to AOC, Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) joined in introducing the resolution.

It was co-sponsored by fellow “Squad” Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), as well as Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) and Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.).

They’re all communists, including Bernie. Democrat socialists are to the Left of the CPUSA. The only difference is you can vote at least once, maybe twice for your rulers. Then it’s over. Once they take over, your goose is cooked.

In order to see how “OPPRESSED” the Gazans are, please click on these links supplied by one of our readers, Greg. Thank you, Greg.

Their new indoor mall, yay – new shopping center, the best Gaza luxury hotels, super-rich Gazans, and so much more, just google.

They are as oppressed as Bernie, AOC, and the other communists in their group.

