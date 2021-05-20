News! Traitorous Republicans are ripe for a primary opponent

Check out the names of GOP reps who voted for the January 6th commission. The circled names are of those who voted for impeachment. Included is the district break down. Check this out: 30 of the 35 come from R+ districts. Of those 30, 25 come from fairly strong GOP districts (R+5 or greater). This means they’re prime targets for primary challenges in 2022.


