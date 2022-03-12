Anti-Nazi Resolution Passes in the UN without the US

The Biden and Zelensky governments were two or three votes against a Russian resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism. The NATO nations abstained.

The United States, Palau, and Ukraine voted against the resolution.

There is obviously more to it than that. There’s context.

THE CONTEXT

The resolution entitled “Combating glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance,” was approved by the U.N.’s human rights committee on Friday with 131 in favor, 3 against with 48 abstentions.

“We condemn without reservation all forms of religious and ethnic intolerance or hatred at home and around the world,” said Deputy U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council Stefanie Amadeo, explaining the U.S. vote.

“However, due to this resolution’s overly narrow scope and politicized nature, and because it calls for unacceptable limits on the fundamental freedom of expression, the United States cannot support it,” Amadeo said.

She said the U.S. also disagrees with the resolution’s willingness to curb freedom of expression even while sharing its concerns about the rise of hate speech around the world.

“This resolution’s recommendations to limit freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the right to peaceful assembly contravene the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and must be opposed,” Amadeo said.

The resolution isn’t binding in the General Assembly.

The resolution is aimed at garnering publicity. The Azov battalion in Ukraine is Neo-Nazi. We are supporting the Azovs by supporting Ukraine. Facebook and Instagram now allow the Azovs to share on their platforms, just for the purposes of the Ukraine War.

This isn’t satire.

The UN is worthless.

#UNGA76 adopted 🇷🇺-initiated resolution “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of #racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related #intolerance” with 130 votes in favor, 2 against, 49 abstentions. pic.twitter.com/wC63bhKqrj — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) December 16, 2021

