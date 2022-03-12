Russians Warn They’ll Target US Convoys Delivering Weapons

Russia warned the United States that it considers the American convoys carrying weapons to Ukraine are legitimate military targets.

“We have warned the U.S. that the U.S.-orchestrated inundation of Ukraine with weapons from some countries is not just a dangerous move, but also an action that makes these convoys legitimate targets,” Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said, The Epoch Times reported as did RT.

“The escalatory component of Washington’s policy absolutely dominates, despite all the incantations that they are extremely responsible people and weigh every step they make,” the deputy foreign minister said.

It sounds like Russia plans to start shooting.

Ryabkov also warned that the “mindless handover” of “dangerous arms” like portable air-defense and anti-tank missiles poses a threat to Western nations themselves. He accused the US of escalating and doing nothing to ease tensions.

That’s fairly clear. Keep doing it and we will be in a shooting war.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also expressed concerns over such weapons getting “into the wrong hands” after the conflict ends. Portable air-defense missiles could pose a particular risk to civil aviation in the skies over Ukraine or Europe for years to come, he added.

Russian official Nikolai Korbinets said this week that no dialogue with NATO would be possible as it gives weapons to Ukraine to kill Russian troops.

“The weapons intended to kill Russian servicemen. No dialogue with NATO can be possible in these circumstances,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister reiterated these concerns when he responded to the President of the United States this weekend.

“We are not taking any steps, verbal, in the form of statements, whatever, which could be regarded as an escalation, there is none of this,” he said. “Meanwhile, the U.S. top official is openly talking about the danger of a Third World War. This is an attempt to play on the nerves, an attempt to impose their own agenda on international community, to us the destructive goals of this line are evident,” according to RT.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he’s ready to negotiate with Russia and recommended the Israeli Prime Minister as a mediator.

At the same time, Zelenskyy is telling the Russians they will have to level everyone and everything since they will not surrender.

⚡️ Zelensky: To seize Kyiv, they will have to destroy it. “If there are hundreds of thousands of people, who are now being mobilized by Russia, and they come with hundreds or thousands of tanks, they will take Kyiv. We understand that,” said Zelensky. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 12, 2022

As an aside, the famous quote of the war probably came from the US, not Zelenskyy.

The most famous quote of this entire conflict, attributed to Zelensky, was probably made up by US intelligence lmao pic.twitter.com/72r7YADwod — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) March 11, 2022

