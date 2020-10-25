Anti-Semites throw projectiles at Jews for Trump caravan in New York

By
M. Dowling
-
4

A Jews for Trump caravan rode through New York City today. Some of the anti-Semitic leftists stood on an overpass throwing objects at vehicles driving by.

There are a lot of anti-Semites in leftist New York. But today was a great day with enthusiastic Trump supporters coming out en masse for the President.

It would be a shame if the first clip went viral.

4 COMMENTS

  3. Comrade DeBlasio doesn’t mind as it fits in with his liberation theology distorted lens.
    Remember Jesse “Hymie Town” Jackson? Good times.
    Divide and conquer, chaos and disorder, fear, emptiness, despair, Armageddon X 7…and not a single care.

