Anti-Semites throw projectiles at Jews for Trump caravan in New York

A Jews for Trump caravan rode through New York City today. Some of the anti-Semitic leftists stood on an overpass throwing objects at vehicles driving by.

There are a lot of anti-Semites in leftist New York. But today was a great day with enthusiastic Trump supporters coming out en masse for the President.

It would be a shame if the first clip went viral.

People in New York throw projectiles at driving participants of the #JewsforTrump caravan below. pic.twitter.com/5QBYiX29Tv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

RIGHT HERE in NYC!!! The silent majority is coming out strong! There are more Republicans in NYC than you think. NYC is turning RED and we are for TRUMP!!! 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/LLEW5JMipc — Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) October 25, 2020