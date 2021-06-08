Anti-Semitic, America-hating Ilhan says USA committed “unthinkable atrocities”



















Omar, a member of the commie “Squad,” posted a tweet that said that the U.S. needs to “have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

The Minnesota Commie-Democrat claimed America and Israel have committed “unthinkable atrocities” like those committed by the terrorist groups. She then named the groups — Hamas and Taliban.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” wrote Omar. “I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.”

The post also included a video of the congresswoman questioning Blinken during the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Monday hearing on the State Department’s budget request and foreign policy strategy.

Blinken is weak.

Watch:

GOOD REPLY

@potus @CanadianPM Hey i think i found something- watch as Israelis make sure civilians leave a building before they expose the rockets inside and then take them out- Hamas committing a warcrime by placing the rockets INSIDE the residential building. pic.twitter.com/RCsGvSJRBb — Aiing-Tii (@TiiAiing) June 8, 2021

