Woke Oxford college students cancel Queen Elizabeth



















King’s College recently apologized for mourning the death of Prince Philip and now we have Oxford college removing a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II because she “represents recent colonial history.”

Queen Elizabeth is a sweet elderly lady.

This is their history they are erasing, just like the Soviets under Stalin did, Hitler did, Castro did, ISIS does…

A committee of students from Magdalen’s Middle Common Room agreed by a substantial majority to take the portrait of Queen Elizabeth down from their wall. They plan to replace the portrait with “art by or of other influential and inspirational people.”

One student claimed the move was not about “canceling” the Queen, saying the committee was not capable of doing so: “This is about our communal space and making people feel welcome.”

Mind-numbingly ridiculous idiots.

Royalist opponents of the take-down warned:

“… it is worth considering the reputational damage that this motion would have if passed, not only for our common room and College but for Oxford students more generally. In an era where debates on no-platforming and cancel culture rage strong, effectively ‘canceling’ the Queen and brandishing her a symbol of colonialism – so often used as a synonym for racism – sends a dire message that is sure to enrage. Moreover, it is culturally insensitive for a common room so heavily comprised of international students to seek to remove a national symbol from a British institution. The cultural heritage of all nations has the right to be respected, and a common room that does not do so cannot claim to be inclusive.”

It’s the UK’s business, and we’re not fans of monarchies, but the UK rejection of history is similar to what the communists are doing here in the United States.

Are Prince Harry and his dopey D-list actress wife pleased?

Related

















