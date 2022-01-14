Anti-White Racism Taught in Red State PS Disabled Program

“understanding that ‘control’ is based in white norms and is associated with white supremacist thought; it is appropriate to focus on social-emotional teaching and learning”

North Carolina is spending millions of dollars on a Critical Race Theory program developed at the University of North Carolina that teaches disabled preschoolers about the problems of whiteness, Kendall Tietz reports at the Daily Caller.

The Left is destroying our children, our school systems, and our way of life as quickly as they can. None of this is good for a nation.

A program designed by the University of North Carolina (UNC) teaches 3 and 4-year-old disabled preschoolers to “deconstruct whiteness,” according to a report from Education First Alliance (EFA).

The “Equity and Cultural Responsiveness” program defines whiteness as how “customs, culture, and beliefs operate as the standard by which all other groups are compared,” and it encourages “deconstructing whiteness” by “challenging it” and “developing a personal vision for racial justice, and building skills to be accountable allies to people of color.”

These hateful loons are preying on little handicapped children – 3-year-olds. They’re teaching them to be racists.

A slide says teachers should help preschoolers with “building racial identity” and “Encourage the children to question social, scientific, and historical facts. We want children to question whether the information is true.”

In a section titled “General Supervision of Children,” which governs “children’s health and safety,” a page with the same watermark says controlling a preschool class requires “understanding that ‘control’ is based in white norms and is associated with white supremacist thought; it is appropriate to focus on social-emotional teaching and learning.”

This is evil and sick. How could anyone do a thing like this to little children?

