Most Popular President Ever Puts Crash Barriers All Around the WH

The White House, home to the most popular president ever, is erecting concrete crash barriers, some with walls, all around the perimeter of the White House. Live video feeds have been killed around the building. There is no explanation as to why.

We could use these at the border but we aren’t allowed to protect our borders.

Are they preparing something so terrible that they will need to defend the White House?

