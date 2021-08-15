Antifa and anti-mask protesters break out in a mass brawl in blue LA

















Antifa, the Democrat Brownshirts, heard there would be anti-mask protests at LA City Hall so they decided to go and stir up trouble. There are a lot of videos from the event.

The roof Koren was at the event. He said LA isn’t as blue as you think.

Someone was stabbed. It was wild.

Eyes on LA LA ANTIFA has announced a counter demonstration against the anti vax mandate protest today at LA City Hall If you are planning to attend today and bring your kids, watch your 6, literally pic.twitter.com/BnmUaxbrQX — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 14, 2021

Breaking: Mass brawl breaks out in Los Angeles protest between anti-maskers & antifa. pic.twitter.com/AUn953RmiL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2021

#LosAngeles

Anti Vaxx protest

Someone was stabbed pic.twitter.com/RSO8F04KQq — The Daily Sneed™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) August 14, 2021

Chants of USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/T5Ms4cFSlE — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

#NoVaccinePassport

Freedom March

August 14, 2021

Get involved.

We answering back for last weekend, Porland and Seattle! pic.twitter.com/cD7A3c25qz — The Roof Korean (@RoofKorean7) August 14, 2021

DTLA: Antifa beat down BAD. pic.twitter.com/kgir3Zop1x — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 14, 2021

Related















