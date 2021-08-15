Antifa and anti-mask protesters break out in a mass brawl in blue LA

M. Dowling
Antifa, the Democrat Brownshirts, heard there would be anti-mask protests at LA City Hall so they decided to go and stir up trouble. There are a lot of videos from the event.

The roof Koren was at the event. He said LA isn’t as blue as you think.

Someone was stabbed. It was wild.


