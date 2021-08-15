Maureen Dowd trashes ‘Barack Antoinette’ in The NY Times

















At least 74 people on Martha’s Vineyard have tested positive for Covid-19 since Barack Obama’s maskless 60th birthday bash. It’s the most cases on the island since April.

The spike in cases is more than any week since April on Martha’s Vineyard. However, it’s too early to know if it’s because of the party.

We don’t care if Barack Obama partied and we don’t care if people wore masks. We only care that he tries to tell the rest of us what to do.

Meanwhile, Maureen Dowd trashed Barack Obama in her column. Her article is titled, ‘Behold Barack Antoinette’.

Whoa!

The column included a photo from the movie, The Great Gatsby.

It began:

WASHINGTON — Jay Gatsby gave big, lavish, new-money parties at his sprawling mansion on the water because he wanted to seem cool. He wanted Daisy to notice him.

Barack Obama gave a big, lavish, new-money party at his sprawling mansion on the water because he wanted to seem cool. Being cool is important to him.

One difference is that Gatsby opened his house to the uninvited. Obama closed his house to many of the invited after getting flak for hosting “a celebrity mosh pit,” as Stephen Colbert called it, while officials were telling people to mask back up.

It’s hard to stop thinking about the over-the-top fete the former president held at his Martha’s Vineyard manse for his 60th birthday. It is such a perfect taxonomy of the Obama arc.

As president, he didn’t try hard enough on things we needed. He was a diffident debutante with a distaste for politics. Post-presidency, he is trying too hard on things we don’t need. The culture is already swimming in Netflix deals, celebrity worship, ostentatious displays of wealth, not to mention podcasts. Did the world really need “Renegades,” his duet with Bruce Springsteen?

We already knew Obama gravitated to stars but it was disillusioning to see it on such a grand scale last weekend.

“I think the nouveaux riches Obamas are seriously tone-deaf,” said the authority on opulence, André Leon Talley. “We all love Beyoncé. But people have so many things to worry about with Covid, voting rights, climate warming. People are afraid of being evicted from their homes. And the Obamas are in Marie-Antoinette, tacky, let-them-eat-cake mode. They need to remember their humble roots.”

I don’t know. Isn’t this racist or something? It looks like the Times is making a break with him. Let them eat their own. It’s fine with me.

