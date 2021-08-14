If you are against lockdowns, you are a potential terrorist

















Almost everyone I know is an anti- lockdown potential terrorist, including me. That’s according to the latest warning from the batsh-t crazy Department of Homeland Security.

If you’re opposed to COVID measures or think there was fraud in the election.

Why 9/11? Apparently, they are also worried about actual Islamic terrorists. It’s the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

They put Americans in the same category as actual terrorists.

They are making these statements internally without any specific threats whatsoever according to their bulletin.

Our government hates us.

They are referring to anti-lockdown protesters as terrorists in public now pic.twitter.com/8MbnDWvcaw — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2021

Hey, moonbats, this is terror, and it’s not disagreeing with you:

