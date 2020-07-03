Antifa attacks federal courthouse with mortars

A demonstration in Portland turned violent overnight as rioters launched mortars and hurled projectiles at police officers.

The violent demonstrations and riots have gone on for weeks in the largest city in Oregon.

Late Thursday, a group of several hundred gathered near the Justice Center, which houses a police precinct. They blocked streets, chanting, speaking, and setting off commercial-grade fireworks, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

Around midnight, federal officers came out and the rioters met them by throwing projectiles.

Rioters also lit commercial-grade fireworks, which landed inside the courthouse. At the same time, the mob set a fire on Southwest Main Street nearby.

Officers declared it a riot and as they used force, the mob became very violent.

They were pushed back but returned an hour later. They were pushed back again and there were several arrests.

Some rioters self-identify as Antifa.

On night of 2–3 July in downtown Portland, hundreds of antifa attacked the federal courthouse. They attacked responding police w/bottles, rocks, a knife & more. After breaking the building's glass doors, they launched mortars inside, starting a fire. https://t.co/MS27EIDeut pic.twitter.com/3zA68VHU9z — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

US Marshals had to protect the federal courthouse in Portland as antifa launched a mob attack on the building overnight. They fired mortars at the building, setting the inside on fire. Antifa has maintained more than a month of daily riots in Portland. https://t.co/hFlnI8ndpH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

These are the fireworks antifa are using to attack police & the public in Portland. Last night one of their own comrades was injured by their explosive outside the federal courthouse. They rioted for hours and started a fire inside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/TO1TAoRPsN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

This four-step plan for overthrowing the U.S. government was posted outside the federal courthouse that was attacked by antifa last night in Portland. Step two says US economy should be kept in tatters. I wonder if @GreenPartyUS supports this plan? pic.twitter.com/YDBiynzypT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020