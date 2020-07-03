Antifa attacks federal courthouse with mortars

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A demonstration in Portland turned violent overnight as rioters launched mortars and hurled projectiles at police officers.

The violent demonstrations and riots have gone on for weeks in the largest city in Oregon.

Late Thursday, a group of several hundred gathered near the Justice Center, which houses a police precinct. They blocked streets, chanting, speaking, and setting off commercial-grade fireworks, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

Around midnight, federal officers came out and the rioters met them by throwing projectiles.

Rioters also lit commercial-grade fireworks, which landed inside the courthouse. At the same time, the mob set a fire on Southwest Main Street nearby.

Officers declared it a riot and as they used force, the mob became very violent.

They were pushed back but returned an hour later. They were pushed back again and there were several arrests.

Some rioters self-identify as Antifa.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply