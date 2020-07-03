WHO lied, China didn’t report the virus, Trump was right again!

The World Health Organization (WHO) now says Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials did not report the Wuhan virus outbreak late last year to officials at the organization.

This is after WHO officials said for months that the Chinese Communist officials disclosed the existence of the outbreak to the WHO. Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus repeatedly praised Chinese authorities for their supposed transparency.

That is a massive lie. Tedros is a close ally of Dr. Fauci’s, our expert here in the U.S. and Dr. Fauci continually vouched for Tedros’ honesty.

Trump was right again. WHO lied to protect China.

WHO’s new, official timeline published this week undercuts its earlier claims.

The WHO now says that its office in China “picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website” on cases of so-called viral pneumonia in the Chinese city.

The office then passed on word of the existence of the virus.

A previous version of the timeline alleged the health commission “reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei Province.”

BREAKING: China Never Reported Existence of Coronavirus to World Health Organization — WHO now admits massive lie that completely rewrites the timeline about the global pandemic, a false claim first caught by @RepMcCaul https://t.co/wQ221N8AVW — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 2, 2020