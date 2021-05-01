Antifa awarded $1.6 million, 1-6 protesters rot in solitary with violent guards









Many of the January 6th Capitol protesters/rioters have been overcharged, perhaps all, and they have been stripped of their civil rights. Many are in solitary in a DC federal pen.

At least one protester Ryan Samsel was “severely beaten” by racist DC correctional officers and is now “blind in one eye, has a skull fracture,” and a “detached retina.” according to his attorney.

Politico reports the tensions are high among jail guards and inmates at a DC jail that housed many of the defendants in the January 6th protest/riot.

The protesters/rioters are locked in their cells for 23 hours a day. One inmate, Ronald Sandlin, said the guards have subjected those charged to violence, threats, and verbal harassment.

“Myself and others involved in the Jan. 6 incident are scared for their lives, not from each other but from correctional officers,” Sandlin said during a bail hearing conducted by video before U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich. “I don’t understand how this is remotely acceptable,” he added, saying he was being subjected to “mental torture.”

In an unusual direct plea to the judge, Sandlin said another Capitol riot defendant, Ryan Samsel, “was severely beaten by correctional officers, [is now] blind in one eye, has a skull fracture and detached retina.”

They are treated like terrorists.

Some only trespassed. How many of those were let in by the guards?

That doesn’t surprise me. I was at one rally, pre-Trump, and some of those guards were very nasty, big, and angry, for no reason. People chanted loudly but didn’t treat them with disrespect.

ANTIFA AWARDED $1.6 MILLION FOR HAVING THEIR RIGHTS VIOLATED

On the other hand, Antifa rioters were awarded $1.6 million by the D.C. government for police allegedly using “excessive force” on Inauguration Day, 2017.

NPR, “D.C. To Pay $1.6M In Police Misconduct Lawsuit Filed After 2017 Inauguration Protests”

D.C. will pay $1.6 million to settle two lawsuits filed against the city for false arrests and excessive force during demonstrations on Inauguration Day in 2017.

One lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of D.C. and another was a class-action suit by civil rights attorney Jeffrey Light. They charged D.C. police with violating the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments, in addition to D.C. law, the news outlet reports.

What did the police do? Well, they arrested more than 200 people, allegedly without probable cause. during [violent] protests against former president Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The suits also alleged unlawful conditions of confinement for those arrests, and excessive use of force by Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to NPR.

The $1.6 million is a combined payment from the city in both suits, according to a statement from the D.C. ACLU.

Why doesn’t the ACLU represent the 1-6 protesters/rioters? Oh, right because there are two systems of justice, and the big civil rights organization already said they are activists for the Left. The ACLU’s origins are in the Soviet system so no surprises there.

Lest We Forget Inauguration Day, 2017

Would be a shame if this video of leftists destroying DC during Trump’s 2017 inauguration went viral pic.twitter.com/5neEoZcGLG — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 14, 2021

Anarchists shatter windows and launch flares @ Bank of America in DC during #InaugurationDay #rioting #protests Vid: John S. Meyer pic.twitter.com/Q6SRZismDy — Fresco News (@fresconews) January 20, 2017

Police use pepper spray to quell violent protests in D.C. on #InaugurationDay https://t.co/uoPR0NKc7R pic.twitter.com/Lx4lbAPWyX — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 20, 2017

BREAKING: DC police mace, teargas anti-Trump protests outside National Press club. Video: #disruptj20 pic.twitter.com/cdIKHUlUg9 — DCMediaGroup (@DCMediaGroup) January 20, 2017

Related