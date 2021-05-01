FBI breaks down the front door, draws guns on innocent Alaska couple









Paul and Marilyn Hueper, owners of Homer Inn & Spa, woke with a start at 9 a.m. April 28 when a dozen armed FBI agents kicked down their front door in an investigation associated with Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s stolen laptop, which was taken during the Jan. 6 siege of the nation’s Capitol, The Alaska Watchman reports.

At least we think it was taken. That wasn’t necessarily confirmed.

Homer resident Marilyn Heuper (left), posted this photo on Facebook to show the physical differences between her and the woman who FBI agents were looking for when they raided her home on April 28.

Her husband recalled that he was alarmed and shocked to come out of his bedroom with seven guns pointing at him and his wife.

“It was a little alarming when I turned around the corner,” Paul said. “The first thing they did was start barking out commandments.”

Ultimately, the couple was handcuffed and interrogated for the better part of three hours before being released. In the end, it was a case of mistaken identity.

The Huepers were in D.C. for the rally with President Trump, but they never came close to entering the Capitol, and certainly never took Pelosi’s laptop.

The FBI thought she was the woman in the photo, but even so, these people are not terrorists.

Paul said he repeatedly asked to see a search warrant but was denied until two and a half hours had gone by. During that time, he was separated from his wife.

Paul said the agents ransacked the house and left a huge hole in his front door, which they offered to replace.

Paul said he knew he was innocent of whatever they suspected of him and his wife, but that it was still “all pretty confusing.”

After more than an hour, the agents told him that the raid had to do with the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

All they did, which was what most of the attendees of hundreds of thousands did, was to “peacefully protest.”

They did not enter the Capitol.

They were shown the photo of the woman they were searching for and asked if it was Marilyn.

She asked to see some identification, at which point agents quickly flashed their badges.

“I couldn’t read it fast enough to know what it was,” she said of the badges. She then asked to see a warrant and was told that she “would get to see it” later.

When repeatedly told she was the woman in the photo, Marilyn responded by saying “I would like to know how I split myself into two locations because I didn’t know I had this power.”

When they finally showed her a photo of the woman’s face, it became clear it was not her.

At no point was the couple read their Miranda rights or charged with any crime, and the agents left after three hours without offering an apology. They also took Marilyn’s phones and laptop, she said.

An agent claimed she was lying. And they never read them their Miranda rights. The couple are now determined to fight for their rights and liberties.

The sad thing is the Left is commenting on Twitter that this is impossible. It didn’t happen. They literally don’t realize what is going on. How many Democrats are happy to see the so-called ‘terrorist’ right get abused and don’t realize they are next?

This isn’t the first time the FBI did this over the maybe missing laptop. They did it to another woman who doesn’t have it and didn’t take it.

There are quite a few other stories of FBI abuse related to the 1-6 protest/riot.

