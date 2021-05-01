Governor DeSantis calls ‘systemic racism’ horse manure









Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Laura Ingraham that the United States is not racist and is not systemically racist.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham had asked DeSantis if he believes the U.S. is “a systemically racist country” during a town hall in Orlando on Thursday.

The Republican governor called the notion of systemic, or institutional racism “a bunch of horse manure.”

Additionally, he blasted critical race theory (CRT). CRT teaches that the U.S. is intrinsically racist and whites are demons. DeSantis called it a “race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology.”

“I mean, give me a break. This country has had more opportunity for more people than any country in the history of the world, and it doesn’t matter where you trace your ancestry from,” DeSantis said to applause from the socially distanced audience. “We’ve had people that have been able to succeed.”

“Okay, so how do you have a society if everything in your society is illegitimate?” asked DeSantis. “So it’s a very harmful ideology, and I would say, really, a race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology. So we’ve banned it in our schools here in Florida. We’re not going to put any taxpayer dollars to critical race theory, and we want to treat people as individuals, not as members of groups.”

Watch:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the idea of “systemic racism” is a bunch of “horse manure”: “It’s a very harmful ideology, and I would say really a race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology.” pic.twitter.com/UgHL6Mdzv6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2021

