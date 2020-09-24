Antifa Black Bloc tries to kill a police officer with a bat

BLM, antifa, Sunrise, and other insane leftist groups, fighting on behalf of Joe Biden, rioted in several cities, not just Louisville. Antifa Black Bloc was rioting in Seattle when one tried to kill a police officer.

These leftists are very dangerous.

They also lit fires, — a trademark ritual.

This next idiot wanted to get run over by bikes so he could say the police abused him and ran over him.

Mayhem in Seattle with weak Democrats in charge:

With weak, far-left officials in charge of these cities, this will continue. It will continue even if Biden is elected. This is how they force through change and they are communists.

