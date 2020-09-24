Biden supporters get ugly as President Trump pays respects to Justice Ginsburg

Biden supporters were ugly and disrespectful when President Trump and Melania paid their respects to the late Justice Ginsburg earlier today. They booed them and idiotically enjoined Trump to honor her so-called last wish for a seat that was not hers. It’s the peoples’ seat.

The behavior was disgusting and childishly vicious. The left has grown mad.

The late Justice, who died of cancer at 87, is lying in repose at the Capitol.

Imagine if they didn’t pay their respects? Then, they would have bashed him for that.

President Trump went to pay his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Leftists threw a tantrum. How disrespectful… pic.twitter.com/J9JWlzhzjh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2020

This is genuinely gross Something is wrong with the left https://t.co/eqnwESmCcR — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 24, 2020