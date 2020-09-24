High school gets threats after arresting woman for no mask & no one around

This next story is insane. It’s like living in Russia with some of these incidents.

A young mother in Ohio was arrested for not wearing a mask as she sat with family and NO ONE ELSE around as she watched a high school football game.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing a woman sitting in the bleachers and getting into an altercation with an officer.

The video continues as it shows the woman resisting as the officer struggles to handcuff her for nearly two minutes and then tases her. At least he didn’t shoot her.

“You’re not arresting me for nothing, I ain’t doing nothing wrong,” she yells after the officer orders her to place her hands behind her back.

As the woman is finally hauled away, her mother pleads with the cop: “Come on, it’s just a mask!”

In a statement, the Logan-Hocking Local School District identified the woman as a fan of the opposing team. The opponent in the game was Marietta, WTRF reported.

The officer involved was identified as a resource officer for the school.

This morning, Logan schools were placed on lockout after receiving threats district-wide, according to superintendent Monte Bainter. Law enforcement is investigating, and it is believed the threats are related to the incident at the game.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Watch: