Antifa/BLM threaten to “behead” random group, warn they’re “gang members”

Antifa and BLM rioted in Portland last night like they do every night. They put a man in a wheelchair upfront just like ISIS would do, using him as a human shield. Some random men, self-described ‘peacekeepers,’ showed up to the usual vicious reception. They seemed to just want to talk to the antifa/BLM lunatics.

Antifa/BLM screamed, cursed, called them Nazis and Fascists, but they had no clue who they were except for their t-shirts which said, ‘FREEDOM FIGHTERS’ and ‘AMERICAN WOLF.’ Those are names that trigger, although they don’t need a trigger.

They threatened to behead the freedom fighters. They also warned they were “gang members.”

The random guys left in a limo as antifa/BLM threw bottles and other projectiles at them.

Police suffered through abuse all night long until they finally declared a riot. Police are restrained by the politicians’ mandates.

American Wolf has a youtube channel and you can watch their intro video below.

They put a wheelchair guy at the front of their shield line for today’s psyop #Portland pic.twitter.com/OYvfYrjfF5 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

They threatened to behead some random guys called ‘American Wolf’ — the group just showed up. According to Yahoo, they are self-described peacekeepers of the Pacific Northwest. If so, they will need a lot more men and they need to be armed.

They threatened to behead this woman, just as ISIS would:

Antifa/BLM claimed — believably — that they are gang members [even in Ferguson, NYC, elsewhere, gangs are incorporated into these ‘protest’ groups:

Antifa and BLM are threatening to kill the men.

“You’re playing with gang members, we’ll shoot every one of you.” — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

They chanted about burning the precinct down, along with every city, every town. And they’re serious:

“Every city, every town burn the precinct to the ground” in front of the Police building #Portland pic.twitter.com/sI81xfYsDl — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

These random men had the lettering, ‘Freedom Fighter’ and ‘American Wolf,’ emblazoned across their shirts. AntifaBLM called them ‘Nazis’ and ‘Fascists.’

Guys with shirts that read Freedom Fighter and American Wolf have showed up around the protest area in, antifa does what they usually do. #Portland pic.twitter.com/7qIURPCAAg — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

Screaming threats at them and calling them nazis #Portland pic.twitter.com/scouAWFvXV — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

Notice the communist ACLU ‘observers.’ They are there for the rioters. Antifa/BLM shone lasers into the eyes of the men. Lasers recently blinded three federal officers.

They’re shining lasers in their eyes now #Portland pic.twitter.com/P9LlsW2VM7 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

As the men left, antifa/BLM threw projectiles at them.

They hit him in the head with a water bottle #Portland pic.twitter.com/o9ONHWxCW0 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 16, 2020

Antifa/BLM assaulted police all night long:

Antifa black block’s line formation instantly crumbles when Portland Police rush at them at the riot. Antifa have been attacking officers with rocks and other projectiles all night in SE Portland. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/u09jievcsa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

Police finally declare a riot and take them down:

It was nice seeing this guy go down:

A man takes off his shirt and wants to fight police at the BLM/antifa riot in Portland tonight. He charges in and is showered with pepper spray. He goes down. #PortlandRiots #antifa Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/zQE2hwGJJ3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

AMERICAN WOLF INTRODUCTION

The left and the media call them white supremacists but they don’t sound like it. The head guy is named Diaz. That’s not your usual white supremacist name.