Robert Trump dead at 71, WaPo, Twitter behave disgracefully

President Trump issued a statement on Saturday night: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. ”

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

He died one day after President Trump visited him in the hospital. Robert was unable to speak at that time.

Robert, who reportedly took blood thinners, had suffered recent brain bleeds that began after a recent fall, according to a close friend of the family, who spoke to The New York Times.

Over the past few weeks, he had not been able to speak on the phone, according to the family friend.

A BIG HEART AND A REALLY GOOD MAN

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, was among the first to pay tribute to Robert.

“Robert Trump has a big heart,” he tweeted. “As a former Mayor I know how much he did to help New Yorkers in need. ”

“We have lost a really good man. My love, prayers, and condolences to the #Trump family.”

Robert Trump had previously retired to upstate New York where he was a noted philanthropist, serving as a trustee for the Angels of Light, a non-profit organization that provides holiday gifts to children with life-threatening illnesses.

Eric Trump described his uncle in a tweet as “immensely loyal.”

Earlier this year, Robert Trump filed a lawsuit against niece Mary Trump, who was set to publish a book about the Trump family. He argued via lawyers that she violated a nondisclosure agreement from about 20 years ago.

“I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,” Robert Trump told news outlets earlier this year.

Before that, Robert Trump told the New York Post that he supported his brother’s campaign “1,000 percent” in 2016.

Robert Trump never had children but helped raise Christopher Hollister Trump-Retchin, the son of his first wife, Blaine Trump.

Besides the president, he is survived by his second wife, Ann Marie Pallan, and his sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau.

His brother Fred died in 1981.

THE LEFTIST MEDIA IS VILE AS ALWAYS

The WaPo headline (what kind of obituary headline is this?):

