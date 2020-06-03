Antifa idiot easily caught and charged federally after setting fire to a police van

Antifa terrorists aren’t the smartest people. A case in point is Timothy O’Donnell who torched a police SUV in Chicago. He might have organizational abilities, who knows, but any idiot can set fire to a car, which is what he did. He did it while leaving his distinctive tattoo showing. The Feds were quickly able to identify him.

The Antifa anarchist is now under arrest.

The fool ironically wore a “Jokers Mask” while he set the cop car on fire and was caught in a photo doing it.

The 31-year-old’s neck tattoo was plainly visible.

A bystander saw him light up the gas tank of the police vehicle.

After the squad car burst into flames, O’Donnell, one of five anarcho-communists arrested, was captured in a photograph provided by a different witness posing in front of the blaze.

Police found the mask in O’Donnell’s bedroom when they searched his apartment in the 700 block of West 19th Street, according to the complaint.

O’Donnell later admitted in an interview with law enforcement that he was the one seen in the mask igniting the blaze, the charges alleged.

Feds charged Timothy O’Donnell, with arson, for setting fire to a Chicago police SUV during the riots. They ID’d him on video from his neck tattoo that reads “PRETTY” He’s going to be the belle of the ball in prison. pic.twitter.com/F7P0zdppyv — Amy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MaybeAmes) June 3, 2020

CHUCK SCHUMER SEES THEM AS NOBLE AND PEACEFUL

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader for Democrats, is helping foment the violent rebellion and he is lying about the protests. He claims they are “peaceful” and “noble.”

The millions of Americans of all races and backgrounds who have taken to the streets in peaceful protest are doing something noble: Reminding us that the failure to pass police reform legislation is unacceptable That Black Lives Matter We must confront & address injustice now — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2020