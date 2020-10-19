Antifa performs a Satanic blood ritual

The left says QAnon is Satanic. We can’t find evidence of that. It has zero members and is just an online blog by anonymous people. However, Joe Biden’s thinkers — the idea people — Antifa — at least some of them, do perform Satanic rituals.
Here we see a Satanist eating a heart, symbolical of Trump’s heart. These are the lunatics supported by Democrats. Don’t forget that Biden staff members donated to get them (Antifa and BLM) out of prison. Kamala Harris also promoted the bail fund for these people.
In this clip, Antifa is performing a Satanic blood ritual with a heart over a burning US flag — Children of Light v. Children of Darkness.
This is the dawn of pure evil.
Watch:
Antifa performs a Satanic ritual. Yes, that’s a heart. pic.twitter.com/Q8O5odxQlx
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 19, 2020
This goes on in South America, and Europe, so expect it to keep escalating.
Meanwhile in Chile the same Antifa are gloating about burning two churches. pic.twitter.com/KwA8i5GY1Y
— Bot #Rechazo #RenunciaPiñera (@BotConOpinion) October 19, 2020
Cosmic System of Satan is behind these groups and the DNC.
You don’t trick the master of lies. They are so vain and haughty and really believe that the devil is their ally.
So a god has snatched from me my all
In the curse and rack of destiny.
All his worlds are gone beyond recall!
Nothing but revenge is left to me!
I shall build my throne high overhead,
Cold, tremendous shall its summit be.
For its bulwark — superstitious dread.
For its Marshall — blackest agony
Invocation of One in Despair, Karl Marx
If there is a Something which devours,
I’ll leap within it, though I bring the world to ruins—
The world which bulks between me and the abyss
I will smash to pieces with my enduring curses….
Oulanem, a drama by Karl Marx