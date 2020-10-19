Joe’s grateful donors took care of his son for 24 years

Hunter Biden’s jobs, according to his resume, from college-on, came because of the six-term senator’s donors. They paid a six-figure salary, a RealClearInvestigations examination has found.

In one document reviewed by RCI, a Biden associate admitted “finding employment” for Hunter Biden specifically as a special favor to his father, then a Senate leader running for president.

He secured a $1.2 million gig on Wall Street for his Hunter, although everyone knew he had “no experience in high finance.”

Many of the donors, in turn, “ended up with legislation and policies favorable to their businesses or investments, an RCI review of lobbying records and legislative actions taken by the elder Biden confirms.”

The troubled 50-year-old Hunter has always relied on his father’s political influence for positions.

As reporter Paul Sperry writes, “the more than two-decades-long pattern of nepotism casts fresh doubt on Joe Biden’s recent statements that he “never discussed” business with his son, and that his activities posed “no conflicts of interest.”

Hunter has cashed in on more than Ukraine and China.

“Hunter Biden’s Ukraine-China connections are just one element of the Biden corruption story,” said Tom Fitton, president of the Washington-based watchdog group Judicial Watch. He states that Biden used both the Office of the Vice President and the Senate to advance his son’s personal interests.

In each case, Hunter Biden appeared under-qualified for the positions he obtained.

At the same time, Hunter abused substances and was in and out of drug-rehab six times. Twice, he was investigated by police, once in 1988 and again in 2016.

“A third drug investigation resulted in his discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014.”

The author of the probe investigated more than a dozen people, one was a family friend. The investigation also included an in-depth examination of public records, including Securities and Exchange Commission filings, court papers, campaign filings, federal lobbying disclosures, and congressional documents.

Hunter Biden’s resume begins 24 years ago and this is only a quick summary but corruption seems to follow him everywhere:

1996-1998: MBNA Corp: six-figure salary plus huge benefits. MBNA was Joe’s largest donor. In turn perhaps, Joe Biden sponsored and whipped votes in the Senate to pass the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention Act.

1998-2001: Commerce Department: Hunter also capitalized on the family name in 1998 when he joined President Clinton’s agency. In spite of having no experience in the dot-com industry, he was appointed “executive director of e-commerce policy coordination,” pulling down another six-figure salary plus bonuses. Joe’s longtime campaign manager and lawyer William Oldaker called then-Commerce Secretary William Daley, who’d also worked on Biden’s campaigns, got him the job.

2001-2009: Oldaker, Biden & Belair: Hunter got this new job after Bush came in and he had to leave the commerce department. Again, it was Oldaker involved. Hunter lobbied for some shady, lucrative deals.

At the same time as the aforementioned position, Hunter worked at his father’s alma mater, the University of Delaware as a lobbyist.

2006-2007: Paradigm Companies LLC: Hunter had to get out of lobbying because his father wanted to run for President again. Wall Street didn’t want him so they hatched a scheme to start a hedge fund. Another friend of Joe’s, Anthony Lotito, helped Hunter as a favor to Joe. Hunter became the CEO, ran the company into the ground and Lotito sued. The Bidens counter-sued and they settled in 2008.

2006-2009: Amtrak: During this same period, Hunter was appointed vice-chairman of the taxpayer-subsidized rail line Amtrak, thanks to the sponsorship of powerful Democratic Sen. Harry Reid, a political ally of his father. Amtrak, a failed rail system, is a big funder of Joe’s.

2009- : Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC: Hunter co-founded the investment firm five months after his father moved into the White House and incorporated it in his father’s home state of Delaware, which has strict corporate secrecy rules. That is one sketchy company. Devon Archer, John Kerry’s stepson, and Whitey Bulger’s nephew involved. Hundreds of millions funneled through to offshore accounts.

2009-2012: Eudora Global: On his resume, Hunter also lists himself as “founder” of yet another investment firm. But Eudora’s articles of incorporation show it was actually set up by a major Biden donor, Jeffrey Cooper, who put Hunter on his board after his father became vice president.

2009-2016: Boies Schiller Flexner LLP: When Joe Biden became Vice President, Hunter landed a high-paying, no-show job at the New York-based law firm, a Democrat shop long tied to the Clintons. Another major Biden donor, the firm gave him the title “of counsel.” Lots of corrupt stuff going on here too.

2013-2019: BHR Partners: After Obama named Biden his point man on China policy, Rosemont Seneca set up a joint venture worth $1 billion with the Bank of China called BHR – and Hunter was named vice-chairman and director of the new concern. Schweizer, whose books include “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elites,” said Biden went “soft” on the Chinese communists so his son could “cash in” on China business deals. Biden insists he did not discuss the venture with his son before, during or after his official visit to Beijing. But others see obvious hypocrisy at play in the Biden family’s self-dealing in notoriously corrupt China.

2013-2014: U.S. Navy Reserve: Hunter was selected for a direct commission as a public affairs officer in a Virginia reserve unit. He clearly received special treatment in securing the part-time post. Officers had to issue him two waivers – one for his age and one for a previous drug offense. He lasted only a year.

2014-2019: Burisma Holdings: The Ukrainian gas giant added Hunter to its board soon after Obama named his father his point man on Ukraine policy, focusing on energy. The company paid his son as much as $83,000 a month, even though he had no energy experience to bring to the table and was required to attend just one board meeting a year.

READ THE DETAILS ON THIS LINK. THEY’RE MUCH WORSE THAN THE SUMMARY WOULD INDICATE.

THEN THERE’S THE LAPTOP

Last night on Life, Liberty, and Levin, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani discussed the recently-released documents from what appears to be Hunter Biden’s laptop. The media and the FBI bureaucrat Wray no longer deny it’s the laptop, but now they claim the Russians might have done it, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE WHATSOEVER.

DNI Ratcliffe said this morning on Fox News that Adam Schiff is not telling the truth. The truth is the intel community does NOT believe the Russians are involved. There is NO evidence whatsoever of that.

This segment from the show discusses his big deal with two Communist Chinese Party members tied to Chinese intelligence and one American Chinese Communist who is believed to be a spy for China.

The deal was very lucrative:

Watch the segment: