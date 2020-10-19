Schiff humiliated after false claims of a Kremlin plot’s debunked by the DNI

Adam Schiff lied on Friday and started a false rumor that the Biden emails, found on what appears to be Hunter’s laptop, were somehow created by the Kremlin. The suggestion is that former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani is collaborating with the Russians. There is no evidence, but he isn’t the only one lying. Others are leaking to people on the right.

A senior U.S. intel official spoke with Federalist co-founder Sean Davis this morning, and said, “Ratcliffe is 100% correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support Schiff’s statement that recent stories on the Biden family’s foreign business dealings are part of a smear campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin.’”

DNI RATCLIFFE DISPELS THE RUMOR

“If it was [Russian Intel], I would know that, and it’s not.” Ratcliffe said.

Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of any Russian disinformation campaign.

As Rep. Zeldin wrote on Twitter, “If you lie to Congress, you can go to jail for a long time. On the other hand, liars who are actually in Congress like Schiff instead get rewarded with increased power and title.”

Professor Turley said, “Schiff should explain the basis for his conclusion that this is part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Someone is clearly misrepresenting the intelligence and the public should know the basis for these irreconcilable statements.”

Why is the notorious liar, Adam Schiff, still on the intelligence committee?

WHAT SCHIFF SAID

In case you missed it, this is what Schiff said on Friday WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. Democrats promoted this man to head the intel committee knowing he fabricated endlessly about the Russia-Trump hoax.

Watch:

DNI Ratcliffe said today there is no evidence that the release of Hunter Biden’s emails is part of a Russian intelligence operation Adam Schiff said on Friday “This whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

HE’S NOT ALONE

The left-wing funded Wikipedia has already stated the emails are debunked, but no one has debunked them. Quite the opposite.

And then there is Clapper, who was deeply involved in the original Russia-Trump hoax, peddling gossip once again:

THE EVIDENCE POINTS TO THE LAPTOP AS LEGIT

The NY Post, Fox News, and Rudy Giuliani have gone to great lengths to verify it as much as possible. While Joe Biden simply calls it part of a “smear” campaign, he has not denied the laptop is Hunter’s.

Hunter’s lawyer tried to get it back, which he would not have done if it wasn’t Hunter’s.

Fox News spoke to a person cc’d on the emails who said they are legitimate. Giuliani’s attorney checked the writing samples on the computer with Hunter’s and they match. The dates and locations match. Undisclosed meetings match up. The drive contains about 800 of Hunter’s personal photos, including Hunter committing crimes.

Rudy Giuliani, a longtime crime fighter in the Southern District of New York, was responsible for massive convictions of criminals. He knows what a crime is or is not.

There will be more to come. Giuliani is releasing the material slowly since the left-wing media would just say it’s all false in one fell swoop.

PEOPLE ARE ON TO SCHIFF

