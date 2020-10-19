Schiff humiliated after false claims of a Kremlin plot’s debunked by the DNI

Adam Schiff lied on Friday and started a false rumor that the Biden emails, found on what appears to be Hunter’s laptop, were somehow created by the Kremlin. The suggestion is that former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani is collaborating with the Russians. There is no evidence, but he isn’t the only one lying. Others are leaking to people on the right.
A senior U.S. intel official spoke with Federalist co-founder Sean Davis this morning, and said, “Ratcliffe is 100% correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support Schiff’s statement that recent stories on the Biden family’s foreign business dealings are part of a smear campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin.’”
DNI RATCLIFFE DISPELS THE RUMOR
“If it was [Russian Intel], I would know that, and it’s not.” Ratcliffe said.
Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of any Russian disinformation campaign.
It’s almost like Adam Schiff, the Dems & the media are all repeating false propaganda about “Russian disinfo” w/ ZERO EVIDENCE, to hide Joe Biden’s corruption from the American people.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 19, 2020
As Rep. Zeldin wrote on Twitter, “If you lie to Congress, you can go to jail for a long time. On the other hand, liars who are actually in Congress like Schiff instead get rewarded with increased power and title.”
Professor Turley said, “Schiff should explain the basis for his conclusion that this is part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Someone is clearly misrepresenting the intelligence and the public should know the basis for these irreconcilable statements.”
Why is the notorious liar, Adam Schiff, still on the intelligence committee?
WHAT SCHIFF SAID
In case you missed it, this is what Schiff said on Friday WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. Democrats promoted this man to head the intel committee knowing he fabricated endlessly about the Russia-Trump hoax.
Watch:
DNI Ratcliffe said today there is no evidence that the release of Hunter Biden’s emails is part of a Russian intelligence operation
Adam Schiff said on Friday “This whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 19, 2020
HE’S NOT ALONE
The left-wing funded Wikipedia has already stated the emails are debunked, but no one has debunked them. Quite the opposite.
Nothing to see here folks. Wikipedia says it’s debunked. The science is settled.
And then there is Clapper, who was deeply involved in the original Russia-Trump hoax, peddling gossip once again:
"To me, this is just classic textbook Soviet Russian tradecraft at work," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says as authorities are investigating if recently published emails are tied to a Russian disinformation effort targeting Biden.
THE EVIDENCE POINTS TO THE LAPTOP AS LEGIT
The NY Post, Fox News, and Rudy Giuliani have gone to great lengths to verify it as much as possible. While Joe Biden simply calls it part of a “smear” campaign, he has not denied the laptop is Hunter’s.
Hunter’s lawyer tried to get it back, which he would not have done if it wasn’t Hunter’s.
Fox News spoke to a person cc’d on the emails who said they are legitimate. Giuliani’s attorney checked the writing samples on the computer with Hunter’s and they match. The dates and locations match. Undisclosed meetings match up. The drive contains about 800 of Hunter’s personal photos, including Hunter committing crimes.
Rudy Giuliani, a longtime crime fighter in the Southern District of New York, was responsible for massive convictions of criminals. He knows what a crime is or is not.
There will be more to come. Giuliani is releasing the material slowly since the left-wing media would just say it’s all false in one fell swoop.
PEOPLE ARE ON TO SCHIFF
Whenever you hear Adam Schiff, intel officials, or cable news pundits declare that something or someone is a part of a “Russian disinformation campaign”, you can guarantee that they’re saying so as part of a Russiagate disinformation campaign. https://t.co/TmjHxP4gon
HERE WE GO AGAIN: Adam Schiff Tells CNN Hunter Biden Emails Just ‘Smear Coming from the Kremlin’ https://t.co/3haj5VoNhu
There They Go Again! Adam Schiff Blames RUSSIA For Biden’s Laptophttps://t.co/V7JDsI85bp
I don’t know if Ratcliffe is credible on this issue, but if you still think Adam Schiff is remotely credible on anything involving Russia, you immediately need to check into the nearest mental institution https://t.co/kI6sorb384
Hunter is guilty, so is his corrupt father, the Media is acting just like the Marxists do in every Communist country as ours is becoming.
The question was asked. “Why is the notorious liar, Adam Schiff, still on the intelligence committee?” my best guess is in the name of diversity he is there token stupid on the committee. As for Clapper the clap has infected the content of his skull.
Schiff is merely repeating what the criminal agencies (CIA, DOJ) told him.
Notice that the corrupt cowards Barr & Wray have said nothing though. They let others broadcast their disinformation, while they hide.
NH, I don’t see Schiff as a token stupid … have you SEEN the cast of dummies on the Intel Committee, names on that list each creating an oxymoron “intel.”
In fact, the TERMINALLY stupid Eric Swalwell is a “ranking member.”
Stating Schiff is a liar, is like saying today is Monday, sun rises in the East.
What always amazes me, just HOW MANY of these miscreants belong IN PRISON.
How they hate Russia. Let Schiff for brains flog that stale Boris and Natasha meme because laughter is good. These plots wouldn’t even get accepted by Hollywood and you have to suspend disbelief.
We hear how Russia is isolated from the global community and their economy is a fraction of ours but they are everywhere with agents and controlling our elections?
Love that Putin meme where is saying why would I want to destroy America…that’s what democrats are for.
ADAM SCHIFF IS A CRIMINAL AS WELL AS A CREEP AND HE HAS COMMITTED MANY CRIMES AS PART OF THE NAZI SS GROUP WHO HAS CONSPIRED TO REMOVE A SITTIN U.S PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
WE NEED TO GET RID OF SOROS AND CONFISCATE ALL OF HIS MONEY MADE VIA CRIMINAL ACTS.
ADAM SCHIFF BELONGS IN GUANTANAMO BAY.