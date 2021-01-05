Antifa scum terrorize Sen Hawley’s wife home alone with a newborn

Senator Josh Hawley said that while he was in Missouri, “Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”

As is customary with communist groups, they only filmed the more harmless activities they engaged in during the night. Some tweets that showed them acting up were taken down by @Jack’s crew.

Why are these people not chased by the police? They shouldn’t be allowed to terrorize a young mother with a newborn and another young child.

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

Now “vigil” means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children https://t.co/naRMkrBWWO — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

Watch: