Bret Baier is a new leftist hero for people who will never watch his show

Bret Baier is today’s leftist hero for arguing with Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. Baier apparently doesn’t like seeing Senator Hawley object to electoral votes.

It is a pity that he’s playing to the taste of people who hate Fox News and will never watch the show, as Fox continues its dive into ratings anonymity. His biased, one-sided attack alienated Fox viewers. Some now realize they always had suspicions about him, and others said they are done with him. Still others said they stopped watching months ago.

At one point, Baier asks Hawley if he doesn’t have an obligation to tell his followers the truth — that the election will be certified. Baier has little respect for our intelligence.

Watch:

Someone has to stand up for 74 million Americans who were told their voice doesn’t matter:

Somebody has to stand up. 74 million Americans are not going to be told their voices don’t matter pic.twitter.com/DMa7sRyoAh — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 31, 2020