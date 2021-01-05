Georgia Polls Close at 7 PM Today – Senate Control Hangs in the Balance

Polls close in Georgia at 7 PM tonight for the Senate runoff election. Control of the Senate hangs in the balance.



Both Senate seats are up for grabs following the November 3rd election. Since none of the candidates received a plurality of votes, the state requires a runoff.



Republican Senators David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler face Democrats challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively.



A win by both Democrats would shift control of the Senate to the Democrats because Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. A win by at least one of the Republicans would allow them to keep a razor thin majority.



November election irregularities in Georgia, among other states, have cast a shadow over the run off. Three million early votes have already been cast – two million in person and one million absentee. Early voting ended on Thursday.



President Trump and Joe Biden held competing rallies last night for the candidates. Biden was in Atlanta, while Trump was in Dalton. Pence and Harris also held rallies for the Republican and Democrat candidates.



Polls close at 7 PM tonight. Live election coverage begins as soon as the polls close. The future of the Senate, and indeed the country, hangs in the balance.





Image from: cbsnews.com