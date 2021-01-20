Antifa uses social media to call for [riots] protests on the 20th

Antifa is putting out the call for riots throughout the United States on January 20th, but social media has no problem with them. Democrats have no problem with them. The riots are calling themselves decentralized organizations, and are certainly not grassroots.

The riots are again anti-police, and they always turn to violence.

Twitter doesn’t see these as violating their standards.

#Antifa are continuing to put out the call for riots throughout the U.S. on 20 Jan. These are some of their flyers for Seattle, northern California & Denver. pic.twitter.com/jcoYYHg7a6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2021

“Actions on this day are decentralized and coordinated.” so they are, in fact, coordinated? Like an organization? Interesting. — Jens Dinkel (@JensDinkel) January 18, 2021

And they are publicizing these on Twitter as well… why is @twittersupport not shutting these down? pic.twitter.com/NRaeHkvrN6 — Steve Holland (@VLM7234) January 18, 2021

J20 protest in Mpls – Join me! pic.twitter.com/5XnGq3OVRQ — Mere (@MereAWC) January 19, 2021

Related