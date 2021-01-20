Antifa uses social media to call for [riots] protests on the 20th

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Antifa is putting out the call for riots throughout the United States on January 20th, but social media has no problem with them. Democrats have no problem with them. The riots are calling themselves decentralized organizations, and are certainly not grassroots.

The riots are again anti-police, and they always turn to violence.

Twitter doesn’t see these as violating their standards.

