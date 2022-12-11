Antipathy and Prejudice Toward Unvaccinated Persist, Study Shows

It is stunning how successful the medical professionals, Big Pharma, and drug companies were in making unvaccinated people into pariahs. The lies, shunning, and silencing of free speech helped create this attitude, and people allowed it. They went along with the herd. The problem of prejudice continues today, despite evidence that vaccines have some serious problems and therapeutics might be a better way to go.

In a study published in Nature magazine, three researchers found “substantial prejudice against those not vaccinated against Coronavirus. The bias included antipathy, stereotypes, and support for exclusion from family and political rights.”

It’s almost always the “tolerant” people who are intolerant.

Dr. Tracey Hoeg tweeted: It’s sad this exclusionary attitude happened & continues to happen..(ironically often by people who fight for inclusivity & equal rights)…for not getting vaccinated with a vaccine that does not prevent infection or transmission but at best slightly delays this infection risk.

Klaus Schwab, Joe Biden, all of these elites must be thrilled at how successful they are and how easily manipulated the populace is.

🚨Out in @Nature🚨 Across the world, we find substantial prejudice against those not vaccinated against COVID-19 with antipathy, stereotypes & support for exclusion from family & political rights: https://t.co/7G7ceZGBFO Unvaccinated themselves harbor little prejudice. 🧵 1/17 pic.twitter.com/FhFGReV87K — Michael Bang Petersen (@M_B_Petersen) December 8, 2022

The Process

Researchers asked over 15,000 people (across six countries) how they would feel if a close relative married a vaccinated or unvaccinated person. Countries included were Germany, India, Indonesia, Morocco, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. They were shown descriptions of fake people. And were asked to agree or disagree with different statements. One was, “I would be unhappy if this person married one of my close relatives.” Another question was, “I think this person is untrustworthy.”

The Findings of the Vaccinated:

On Average, across the six countries, the unvaccinated are disliked as much as drug addicts (15 percentage points), significantly more so than people who have been in prison (10 percentage points, who are atheists (7 percentage points), or who suffer from mental illness (6 percentage points).

Additionally, exclusionary attitudes towards the unvaccinated among vaccinated people (13 percentage points) was two and a half times greater than that of Middle Eastern Immigrants (5 percentage points).

That is despite the fact that they have very high levels of discrimination against immigrants.

The vaccinated were biased but not the unvaccinated:

“The results demonstrate that prejudice is mostly one-sided,”

“Only in United States and Germany do we find that the unvaccinated feel some antipathy towards the vaccinated. But even here we do not find statistical evidence in favor of negative stereotyping or exclusionary attitudes.”

“The observation that vaccinated individuals discriminate against those who are unvaccinated, but that there is no evidence for the reverse, is consistent with work on the psychology of cooperation…”

Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, sizeable groups of unvaccinated minorities persist even in countries with high vaccine access1. Consequently, vaccination became a controversial subject of debate and even protest2…

We quantify discriminatory attitudes between vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens in 21 countries…

The people who are prejudiced are the vaccinated, tolerant people:

In contrast, there is an absence of evidence that unvaccinated individuals display discriminatory attitudes towards vaccinated people. That is except for the presence of negative affect in Germany and the United States.

We find evidence in support of discriminatory attitudes against the unvaccinated in all countries except Hungary and Romania and find that discriminatory attitudes are more strongly expressed in cultures with stronger cooperative norms.

They are looked upon as free riders who are getting away with something and who don’t care about the collective.

Elites and the vaccinated general public appealed to moral obligations to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

