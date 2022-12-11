Team Biden to Give TPS Amnesty to Haitians Pouring Into the US

As we face an exodus from around the world heading for the United States border, some coming in on temporary visas by plane, Congress is discussing amnesty. Title 42 is lifting on December 21st, and, according to Ben Bergquam, Border Patrol expects 15,000 to 20,000 to pour in daily. In steps, Joe Biden with a new rule as people from Haiti are pouring into the US.

Biden’s border agency is misusing the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program to give another 110,000 Haitian migrants amnesty. Traditionally, people in the TPS program are not sent back to their homeland.

The much-expanded TPS program now gives temporary work permits and legal residency to 250,000 poor, uneducated Haitian migrants. That total includes roughly 110,000 Haitian illegal migrants who have walked across the border since the prior expansion of the Haitian TPS program in July 2021.

This is taking place as Alejandro Mayorkas dismantles the Title 42 barrier on U.S. borders and as more Haitians emigrate.

“The conditions in Haiti are among the direst on earth,” said a December 6 statement by Anna Gallagher, the executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. The Catholic network is trafficking migrants into the country.

The New York Times reported on November 29:

“That has always been the U.S. government’s biggest Haitian nightmare, a mass migration event,” said Daniel Foote, who served as the U.S. special envoy to Haiti for part of last year. “It’s already upon us; the next step becomes biblical, with people falling off anything that can float. We aren’t that far away from that.”

The numbers will include warlords and gangs if the past is prologue.

This “is accelerating the illegal flow of people from Haiti — and from other places as well,” noted Mark Krikorian. He is the director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

Mr. Kirkorian added that no one is challenging it. The media isn’t covering it.

